Vigil in Jersey City shines light on antisemitism nearly 3 years after shooting rampage

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A vigil was held in Jersey City on Thursday to mark the third anniversary of the deadly mass shooting that investigators say was motivated by hate and antisemitism.

First Lady Tammy Murphy, Jersey City's mayor and others lit candles in memory of the four people killed.

On Dec. 10, 2019, two gunmen killed three people at a kosher supermarket after killing a police officer in a cemetery. The suspects were later killed in a shootout with police.

Investigators say one of the suspects had posted antisemitic and anti-police comments online.

The Anti-Defamation League says antisemitic attacks in the state have been on the rise in recent years.

"It was a brutal attack motivated by a vicious form of antisemitism, and I wish that I could say that it was a wake-up call, that it put society on a better path. Unfortunately, antisemitism has simply gotten worse," ADL regional director Scott Richman said.

According to the ADL, 2021 was the highest on record for antisemitic attacks in New Jersey.