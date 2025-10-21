Watch CBS News
Police shooting in Jersey City prompts large response, sources say

By Aziza Shuler,
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.
There's been a large police response in Jersey City Tuesday morning. Sources tell CBS News New York it's because of a police shooting. 

Jersey City police would not comment on the incident. 

It happened early Tuesday morning at a home on Bergen Avenue near Ege Avenue. Investigators could be seen coming and going from the home, which is across the street from a senior center. 

Video from the scene shows evidence markers around what appears to be bullet casings in front of the home. 

A witness told CBS News New York she looked out of her window at around 1 a.m. and saw a person on the ground. 

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

