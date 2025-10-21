Police shooting in Jersey City prompts large response, sources say

There's been a large police response in Jersey City Tuesday morning. Sources tell CBS News New York it's because of a police shooting.

Jersey City police would not comment on the incident.

It happened early Tuesday morning at a home on Bergen Avenue near Ege Avenue. Investigators could be seen coming and going from the home, which is across the street from a senior center.

Video from the scene shows evidence markers around what appears to be bullet casings in front of the home.

A witness told CBS News New York she looked out of her window at around 1 a.m. and saw a person on the ground.

