Jersey City, N.J., police sergeant accused of sexually assaulting child due back in court

Jersey City Police Sgt. Andrew LaBruno is due back in court Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting a child. 

Prosecutors say LaBruno, 44, met the child on a social media app. 

LaBruno is accused of using an unknown substance to make the child dizzy before the alleged assault took place inside the young victim's home in Englewood last week. Prosecutors allege LaBruno sprayed the unknown substance into his hand and then placed his hand over the victim's mouth and nose. Prosecutors say LaBruno knew, or should have know, the victim was "physically helpless" or "mentally incapacitated." 

LaBruno, who has been an officer with Jersey City police for 20 years, was suspended without pay following his arrest. The department's Internal Affairs Unit is investigating. 

He's set to appear in Bergen County superior court in Hackensack. He has pleaded not guilty. 

LaBruno formerly served as mayor of Dumont from 2020-2023. He ran for Assembly this year, but lost. He was a volunteer youth softball coach last year in Dumont. 

