Emergency room in Jersey City set to close in 2 weeks, sparking concern

Heights University Hospital, formerly known as Christ Hospital, in Jersey City was poised to close its emergency room Saturday. Now, the hospital says the emergency room will stay open for two more weeks.

Jersey City Mayor James Solomon, one of the key people negotiating with the hospital, released a statement saying the two-week extension "is progress," but "it is still not acceptable," adding he will continue to work with the hospital and the state to find a solution that guarantees access to emergency care.

Christ Hospital closed last November and laid off 150 employees, but promised to keep the emergency room open. The hospital blamed it all on federal funding and state charity care cuts.

Thursday, the emergency room operator Hudson Regional Health notified the union representing 45 nurses left there the ER would close Saturday. The two-week ER extension was agreed upon after talks with Jersey City officials.

Concern over emergency situations

Jersey City residents say the extension won't stop the inevitable.

"This hospital has been in this community for as long as I can remember," Jasmine Huff said.

"If something were to happen in the pain management to me, that would have been the nearest place," Agnes Martinez said.

John Preston, who has lived in Jersey City for 73 years, is worried there won't be an ER nearby.

"I have had a quadruple bypass, diabetes," Preston said. "Not good. Not good, and traffic being what it is."

Edward Fuentes says he has a heart condition too, and does not drive.

"If you don't have a car and, basically, I am a senior and you have to take buses to where you go, and this is close to my house," Fuentes said. "Now, it's going to cost an extra 10 minutes. That's a life-and-death situation right there."

"We need a hero now"

The hospital said its chairman will pick up the $1 million cost to stay open, but the union is still upset.

"This is an illegal closure of a hospital or an ER just like they did last year," Debbie White said.

"We were heroes during COVID. We need a hero now. We need somebody to come and rescue our community, our hospital," ER nurse Rebecca Lowe said.

A spokesperson said the hospital lost millions of dollars last year, and the only way the emergency room can stay open beyond two weeks would be for it to get help from the state.