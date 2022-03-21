Jergens announces recall of popular skin moisturizer
NEW YORK -- A popular skin moisturizer is being recalled because of possible contamination.
The recall involves 3- and 10-ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.
The Food and Drug Administration says the bottles could be contaminated with a bacteria and cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.
The products impacted will have a code on the back or the bottom of the bottle starting with the letters "ZU."
For more information on how to get a refund, please click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.