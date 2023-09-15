Jeremiah Ryan sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in murder of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo

NEW YORK -- Jeremiah Ryan, 18, was sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison Friday for the murder of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo back in 2022.

In court Friday, the judge called Ryan's actions violent, callous and senseless.

Yambo's family is wrapping up a chapter of life filled with grief and pain. As her mother hugged family members tight, she reflected on the 16 years of memories she had with her daughter, who was killed by a stray bullet.

"He could go to jail for the rest of his life. That still means nothing, because I don't have my daughter," Yanely Henriquez said.

The other life at the center of this is Ryan, who was sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison for second degree murder. It was a plea deal Yambo's family and the DA's office reached together, which Ryan later accepted.

"They should not be standing here today. They should be celebrating the fact that she's in school pursuing her dream to be a doctor, and the vibrant youth she was," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Angellyh Yambo's family speaks out after sentencing

Ryan was 17 when, officials say, he got into an argument and starting firing shots in broad daylight with an unregistered ghost gun in Melrose.

Yambo was struck in the back while walking with friends after school. Two of those friends were also injured.

"We lost that one person that was a future to this country, and unfortunately that is something I have to live by every single day of my life," Henriquez said.

No cameras were allowed in the courtroom, but three of Angellyh's family members spoke in court Friday, including her mother. She talked about the difference between her daughter and Ryan: Two kids that grew up in the same area, while one picked up books and the other picked up a gun.

In court today, Ryan apologized for his actions, telling the family he's sorry.

"He wasn't remorseful from the beginning. And wants to show remorse at the end. For me, it didn't matter," Henriquez said.

Yambo's family is now working to keep her legacy alive through the creation of a foundation and working with Congressman Ritchie Torres on a bill that would ban the transfer and possession of ghost guns near schools.