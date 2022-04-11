"My daughter was my oxygen:" Mother of 16-year-old shooting victim Angellyh Yambo demands justice for her daughter

Mother speaks out after 16-year-old girl killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- We're learning new details about the 16-year-old girl shot and killed by a stray bullet Friday in the Bronx, and the weapon police say was involved.

CBS2's Leah Mishkin spoke with the mother of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo on Monday, just days after she was killed not far from her high school. Yanely Henriquez said she spoke about her baby girl to honor her memory.

"She was the girl I always dreamed of having," Henriquez told Mishkin over the phone, saying she's shattered.

Yambo was her only daughter, the youngest of three siblings.

"My daughter was everything. My daughter was my light. My daughter was my oxygen," Henriquez said. "My daughter was everything to me."

CBS2 speaks with the mother of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo just days after she was killed not far from her high school. Yanely Henriquez

She said she was a funny, beautiful girl who loved makeup and had dreams of becoming a model.

"She even practiced on me. You know like, 'Mommy, come.' Like the day before, you know, she put some lashes on me," she said.

On Friday, Yambo was walking with two friends near South Bronx High School when they were shot. Police said they were unintended targets.

"The city has to do something about these guns," said Henriquez. "My daughter was walking with her friends to the store to get a sandwich, and look what happened. She was hit by a bullet that wasn't ever for her. Just because of a monster."

The two other teens that were shot are still recovering. The suspect, 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan, is believed to have used a 3-D printed ghost gun. He was arraigned Sunday on murder and manslaughter charges.

"You went with the intention of killing somebody, because you made the choice of building a gun and going somewhere with it. So I don't want to hear that this was an accident, because it wasn't," said Henriquez.

Counselors were available Monday at South Bronx High School.

Henriquez said she is trying to stay strong for her two boys. Taking it one day at a time. She said she is going to make sure her daughter gets justice.