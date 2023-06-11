MTA Chair Janno Lieber talks congestion pricing, rising fares and fare evasion on "The Point with Marcia Kramer"
Congestion pricing, rising fares and stopping fare evasion are big issues creating big headaches for Janno Lieber, who heads the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Lieber has a lot of problems to face in running the MTA, but what are the solutions?
Talking Points
- Read more: MTA Chair Janno Lieber says they're looking at ways to prevent double-taxing with congestion pricing
Your Point
What's the best (and worst) thing about taking the subway in New York City?
Exclamation Point
New Yorkers ask Lieber about homelessness, rising fares and keeping the subway system clean, exclusively on CBS News New York.
