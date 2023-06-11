Watch CBS News
Local News

MTA Chair Janno Lieber talks congestion pricing, rising fares and fare evasion on "The Point with Marcia Kramer"

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

MTA CEO Janno Lieber defends congestion pricing, fare evasion crackdown
MTA CEO Janno Lieber defends congestion pricing, fare evasion crackdown 19:00

Congestion pricing, rising fares and stopping fare evasion are big issues creating big headaches for Janno Lieber, who heads the Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Lieber has a lot of problems to face in running the MTA, but what are the solutions?

Talking Points

Watch Lieber's conversation with CBS2's Marcia Kramer here or in the player below.

MTA CEO Janno Lieber defends congestion pricing, fare evasion crackdown 19:00

Your Point 

What's the best (and worst) thing about taking the subway in New York City?

What New Yorkers say are the best & worst things about the subway 02:44

Exclamation Point

New Yorkers ask Lieber about homelessness, rising fares and keeping the subway system clean, exclusively on CBS News New York

MTA Chair Janno Lieber answers New Yorkers' questions 05:54

Related stories:

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 12:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.