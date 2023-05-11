Congestion pricing opponents hold rally to urge Gov. Kathy Hochul, MTA to ditch plan

NEW YORK -- A rally was held Thursday urging Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA to ditch congestion pricing for commuters.

The City Council's Bipartisan Common Sense Caucus says congestion pricing is punishing people who live in the outer boroughs and it's doing nothing to help the environment.

They say the MTA needs to utilize the billions of dollars it's getting from the state from casino revenue and money from an increase to payroll taxes.

"We need Albany to force the MTA to reconsider and shelf this ridiculous plan that's not going to do a thing to help the environment, not going to do a thing to control congestion in the city and is not going to raise the money that they think, especially when they already have the money they need with this infusion to continue to operate," Council member David Carr said.

CBS2 asked the MTA for comment. They said in part, "We are grateful to the Federal Highway Administration for approving the release of the final environmental assessment and a draft finding of no significant impact."