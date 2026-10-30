Emotional farewell in White Plains for N.Y. Thruway worker struck and killed on I-287

Family, friends and colleagues gathered in White Plains Friday morning to say goodbye to Jamil Wilson.

Wilson, a Thruway Authority worker, was struck and killed by a driver on Oct. 19.

Mourners at Bethel Baptist Church found comfort being with each other and sharing memories of their friend and colleague.

Wilson, 47, was described as caring and charismatic, a loving partner to Taidra Brabham, and a father devoted to their children, Jaila and Jeremiah.

Caryn Bowen said she was grateful to have known him.

"Very grateful, over grateful. He was the type of man, if he didn't know you and you met him, you thought you knew him for years," Bowen said.

The church was just one mile from Exit 6 on I-287, where Wilson was killed. A driver ran off the highway, smashing into the mower Wilson was operating.

"It's been a difficult week and a half for our thruway family. It reminds us that there's no typical day out on the road. No matter what we're doing, our workers are always at risk," New York State Thruway Executive Director Frank Hoare said.

"He was minding his business in the field, mowing, very innocent, was doing his job, and it really hits home to all of us," Thruway employee Donna Punzone said.

"It's really been difficult, you know, it's just an eye-opener. It just reminds us how dangerous our job is, and you know to use precaution and try to be as safe as possible," said colleague David Crowder.

A sign on I-287 honored Wilson Friday morning. His colleagues hope it reminds us all to slow down and pay attention to those who face the dangers of working along busy roads.

New York State Police continue to investigate if any charges are appropriate against the driver who killed Wilson.