James Beard Awards set to be announced tonight for 2025. Here are the N.Y. finalists to watch.

The 2025 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards are being held Monday in Chicago.

Half a dozen New York finalists are in the running for top honors, along with five chefs battling it out for best in the state. New Jersey and Connecticut also have chefs in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast categories.

Local James Beard Award finalists to watch

Outstanding Restauranteur: Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, Frenchette, Le Veau d'Or, and Le Rock, New York, NY

Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, Frenchette, Le Veau d'Or, and Le Rock, New York, NY Outstanding Chef: Gabriel Kreuther, Gabriel Kreuther, New York, NY & Jungsik Yim, Jungsik, New York, NY

Gabriel Kreuther, Gabriel Kreuther, New York, NY & Jungsik Yim, Jungsik, New York, NY Best New Restaurant: Penny, New York, NY

Penny, New York, NY Outstanding Hospitality: Atomix, New York, NY

Atomix, New York, NY Outstanding Professionals in Beverage Service: Cassandra Felix, Daniel, New York, NY

Cassandra Felix, Daniel, New York, NY Outstanding Professionals in Cocktail Service: Ignacio "Nacho" Jimenez, Superbueno, New York, NY

Best Chef: New York State

Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh, Brooklyn, NY

Ryan Fernandez, Southern Junction Barbecue, Buffalo, NY

Eiji Ichimura, Sushi Ichimura, New York, NY

Atsushi Kono, Kono, New York, NY

Vijay Kumar, Semma, New York, NY

Best Chef Mid-Atlantic: Dan Richer, Razza, Jersey City, NJ

Best Chef Northeast: Brian Lewis, The Cottage, Westport, Conn.

What is the James Beard Award?

The awards are one of the culinary industry's biggest nights, celebrating the talent, innovation and dedication of chefs across the country. This year marks the 35th annual celebration.

There are 15 main categories:

Outstanding Restaurateur

Outstanding Chef

Outstanding Restaurant

Emerging Chef

Best New Restaurant

Outstanding Bakery

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Outstanding Hospitality

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Outstanding Bar

Best New Bar (New)

Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service (New)

Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service (New)

Best Chefs (by region)

America's Classics

What's new this year?

The James Beard Foundation is beginning to introduce Beverage Awards categories in order to better acknowledge the beverage industry. This year, there are three new categories for Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

This year will also feature new Impact Awards, honoring those who actively work to create a more equitable, sustainable and economically viable industry for producers, workers and consumers.

The 2025 honorees are:

Angie Craig, U.S. Representative (MN-2); Ranking Member, House Committee on Agriculture

Brandon Edwin Chrostowski, CEO, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute

Anthony Edwards Jr., CEO and Co-Founder, EatOkra

Seanicaa Edwards Herron, Founder and Executive Director, Freedmen Heirs Foundation

Dune Lankard, President and Founder, Native Conservancy



The foundation also named Chad Houser as the 2025 Humanitarian of the Year Award honoree and Toni Tipton-Martin as the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award honoree.