Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman struck by stray bullet in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Woman shot by stray bullet in Jamaica, Queens
Woman shot by stray bullet in Jamaica, Queens 00:22

NEW YORK -- Police say an innocent bystander was shot in Queens on Wednesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at Linden Boulevard and 142nd Street in Jamaica.

Police say suspects in two cars were firing at each other when a stray bullet struck a woman in the chest.

She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 11:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.