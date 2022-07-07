Woman struck by stray bullet in Queens
NEW YORK -- Police say an innocent bystander was shot in Queens on Wednesday night.
It happened around 8 p.m. at Linden Boulevard and 142nd Street in Jamaica.
Police say suspects in two cars were firing at each other when a stray bullet struck a woman in the chest.
She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made at this time.
