Woman struck by stray bullet in Queens

Woman shot by stray bullet in Jamaica, Queens

Woman shot by stray bullet in Jamaica, Queens

Woman shot by stray bullet in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say an innocent bystander was shot in Queens on Wednesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. at Linden Boulevard and 142nd Street in Jamaica.

Police say suspects in two cars were firing at each other when a stray bullet struck a woman in the chest.

She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time.