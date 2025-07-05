Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 injured in Jamaica, Queens stabbing

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

One man is dead and two others were hurt in a stabbing incident in Queens. 

It happened just before 2 a.m. on 112th Street and Sutphin Avenue in Jamaica, police said. 

A 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the chest died at the hospital. A 24-year-old man was slashed in the abdomen, and another was stabbed in the ribs. They are both in stable condition. 

There's been no description of a suspect released, and the circumstances leading up to the stabbing were also not clear. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

