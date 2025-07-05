1 dead, 2 injured in Jamaica, Queens stabbing

One man is dead and two others were hurt in a stabbing incident in Queens.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on 112th Street and Sutphin Avenue in Jamaica, police said.

A 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the chest died at the hospital. A 24-year-old man was slashed in the abdomen, and another was stabbed in the ribs. They are both in stable condition.

There's been no description of a suspect released, and the circumstances leading up to the stabbing were also not clear.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.