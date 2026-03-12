Jalen Johnson scores 21 as Hawks beat Nets 108-97 for 8th straight win

Jalen Johnson had 21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Zaccharie Risacher scored 19 points and the Atlanta Hawks extended the NBA's longest current winning streak to eight games, beating the Brooklyn Nets 108-97 on Thursday night.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 18 points and CJ McCollum had 14 for Atlanta, which began the streak with a win over Brooklyn on Feb. 22. The Hawks moved into eighth in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games behind seventh-place Toronto.

Josh Minott scored a career-high 24 points for the Nets, who have lost 12 of 14. Brooklyn was without leading scorer Michael Porter Jr., who has a sprained right ankle.

The Nets took an 83-82 lead at the start of the fourth quarter before McCollum scored six points during a 10-0 run by the Hawks. Brooklyn got no closer than four points the rest of the way.

Atlanta led 57-50 at halftime. Johnson scored 14 points in the second half.

Jonathan Kuminga, who rejoined the lineup after being sidelined for three games with a bone bruise in his left knee, had nine rebounds in 19 minutes. The Hawks were without Dyson Daniels (sprained toe).

Up next

Nets: At Philadelphia on Saturday.

Hawks: Host Milwaukee on Saturday.