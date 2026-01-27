Brunson, Knicks use big fourth quarter to beat Kings 103-87 for 3rd straight win

Jalen Brunson scored 28 points and the New York Knicks dominated the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 103-87 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory.

Mikal Bridges added 18 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks, who outscored the Kings 31-15 in the final period after the game was tied at 72 after three.

DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points for the Kings, who lost their sixth straight. Russell Westbrook added 14 points, but he and DeRozan combined to go 3 for 16 from 3-point range on a night when Sacramento finished 5 for 30 (16.7%).

Mike Brown earned his first victory as Knicks coach against the team that fired him last season, two years after he was NBA Coach of the Year after leading Sacramento to the 2023 playoffs.

Towns hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the fourth quarter and sank another to cap an 8-2 spurt that made it 80-74.

DeRozan's basket cut it to 90-85 before Brunson made a 3 then two straight baskets before OG Anunoby's dunk made it 99-85. Brunson hit a free throw after a technical foul on Sacramento, then drained another 3 to cap a 13-0 run and make it 103-85.

Anunoby scored 15 points as the Knicks won despite committing 21 turnovers.

Up next

Kings: Visit Philadelphia on Thursday.

Knicks: Visit Toronto on Wednesday.