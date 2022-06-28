Watch CBS News
Suffolk County police searching for missing 10-year-old Iyanna Farris

By CBS New York Team

NORTH BELLPORT, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 10-year-old.

Iyanna Farris was last seen leaving her home on Americus Avenue in North Bellport around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say she was dropped off by a rideshare in the vicinity of West Columbia Street in Hempstead just before noon. Her family reported her missing about two hours later.

Police believe she could be trying to travel to Georgia and possibly in need of medication.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 7:10 PM

