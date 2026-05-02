New details to be revealed in deadly stabbing of 2 Long Island women

We're expecting to learn more today about the suspect accused of stabbing two women to death in separate incidents in Nassau County.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder are expected to hold a briefing on the killings any moment.

Police said it started early Friday morning outside a Wendy's in Island Park. That's where, according to her family, Ana Maria Del Aguila Cordova, was stabbed to death. She's a mother of two from Long Beach.

About two and a half hours after she was found, police found the second victim at a home on West Mineola Avenue in Valley Stream.

The suspect, who authorities said knew both of the victims, was taken into custody near a 7-Eleven in Lynbrook.

"We want justice, because this is insane," Cordova's niece Maria Soto told CBS News New York. "We want justice, justice for Ana."

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and our hearts are with the victim's family and loved ones. The safety and well-being of our employees remains a top priority, and our focus right now is on supporting our team during this difficult time," Wendy's said in a statement.