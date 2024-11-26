Photos show rescue of child from Inwood apartment fire in NYC

More than a dozen hurt in Inwood apartment fire

More than a dozen hurt in Inwood apartment fire

More than a dozen hurt in Inwood apartment fire

NEW YORK -- A fire ripped through several apartments in Upper Manhattan on Tuesday morning, injuring 15 people.

Flames could be seen shooting out of a six-story apartment building on West 204th Street near Sherman Avenue in the Inwood neighborhood. Hours later, the smell of smoke lingered in the air.

Officials said the fire started around 8:30 a.m. on the first floor and then made its way to the top.

A firefighter carries a child and helps rescue two people from a fire in an Inwood apartment building on Nov. 26, 2024. Matthew (last name not given)

More than 130 first responders showed up to get the flames under control. Some remained on the scene to monitor hotspots into the early afternoon.

A total of 15 people were injured, including one firefighter, officials said. Ten of the victims were rushed to local hospitals, while the others were treated at the scene.

A firefighter carries a child and helps rescue two people from a fire in Inwood on Nov. 26, 2024. Matthew (last name not given)

CBS News New York's John Dias spoke with a man who lives inside and uses a wheelchair to get around.

"It was very hot and smoky," he said. "I was down like this, knocking on doors and yelling, 'fire, fire, get out!'"

The man said he believes the fire started due to electrical issues, but fire marshals are still investigating the cause.