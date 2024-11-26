Watch CBS News
Local News

Photos show rescue of child from Inwood apartment fire in NYC

By John Dias

/ CBS New York

More than a dozen hurt in Inwood apartment fire
More than a dozen hurt in Inwood apartment fire 02:13

NEW YORK -- A fire ripped through several apartments in Upper Manhattan on Tuesday morning, injuring 15 people. 

Flames could be seen shooting out of a six-story apartment building on West 204th Street near Sherman Avenue in the Inwood neighborhood. Hours later, the smell of smoke lingered in the air.

Officials said the fire started around 8:30 a.m. on the first floor and then made its way to the top. 

6973300407947082288.jpg
A firefighter carries a child and helps rescue two people from a fire in an Inwood apartment building on Nov. 26, 2024.  Matthew (last name not given)

More than 130 first responders showed up to get the flames under control. Some remained on the scene to monitor hotspots into the early afternoon. 

A total of 15 people were injured, including one firefighter, officials said. Ten of the victims were rushed to local hospitals, while the others were treated at the scene. 

1431170442298233024.jpg
A firefighter carries a child and helps rescue two people from a fire in Inwood on Nov. 26, 2024.  Matthew (last name not given)

CBS News New York's John Dias spoke with a man who lives inside and uses a wheelchair to get around. 

"It was very hot and smoky," he said. "I was down like this, knocking on doors and yelling, 'fire, fire, get out!'"

The man said he believes the fire started due to electrical issues, but fire marshals are still investigating the cause. 

John Dias
0020-john-dias-circle-button-1000x1000.png

John graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University at Albany with dual majors in journalism and communication. He also minored in political science. During his senior year, he juggled both classes and a full-time job as a web producer for News10 ABC in Albany, New York.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.