Investigation launched after relative of Mayor Eric Adams calls 911 due to troubling conversation at Manhattan ferry terminal

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A relative of Mayor Eric Adams called 911 after overhearing an ominous conversation between three men.

Police sources told CBS2 she made the call while at the ferry terminal at 39th Street and 12th Avenue on Sunday.

Adams addressed the incident on Monday.

"Yesterday was very hot and they had hoodies on, and she overheard one of them state something to the tune of 'Don't shoot until you get inside.' She called me. I said immediately call 911," Adams said.

The mayor said when he and his security team got to the ferry terminal they told officials to not let the boats move out.

He said police responded and canvassed the area and added an investigation is ongoing.

First published on June 6, 2022 / 8:55 PM

