Inundated residents in New Jersey again cleaning up after latest flash flooding

Parts of New Jersey are again in the crosshairs of strong storms.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in southern Ocean County until 3:15 p.m. Friday. A flash flood warning was issued in the same area until 5:45 p.m.

Elizabeth, meanwhile, is cleaning up after Thursday's intense storms brought flash flooding.

A heavy amount of rainfall fell in a short period of time, turning streets into rivers.

Emergency responders performed more than 100 rescues, most of them after people attempted to drive through water. No one was injured. Officials are urging people not to drive down flooded roadways.

Some residents said their basements were inundated.

"This is a recurring issue. I spent over $15,000 to fix my basement last year. This keeps getting progressively worse, and the town do not hear us," Famatta Massalay said.

The floodwaters also got into her pantry and wrecked her fence, too.

Neighbors got to work unclogging storm drains when North Avenue in Elizabeth, New Jersey, flooded on Aug. 27, 2026. CBS News New York

Elizabeth officials say the city is working to improve infrastructure to better handle the heavy rains, but some residents say the city needs to do more to clear storm drains.

"My neighbor gets water. My other neighbors get water. Next to me, her basement gets flooded. No one is helping us," Massalay said.

In Linden, cars and trucks that took on water were not starting.

"I think it was in a matter of, like, 30 minutes, and the water was already up to our driveway," Linden resident Francis Velasquez said.

She said her basement took on about a foot of water.

"I mean, it was going up really quickly. It was pouring in. It was like a faucet. I don't know, it was crazy. And I just thought about the work we would have today," Velasquez said.