$2 million international shoplifting ring broken up in Queens, officials say

NEW YORK - An international shoplifting ring allegedly stole nearly $2 million worth of goods across three states, officials announced Tuesday.

Five people were arrested and charged with fostering the sale of stolen goods. It was the first time an anti-shoplifting law passed by the legislature was used.

The thieves allegedly made off with perfume, cosmetics, clothing and accessories. The group allegedly robbed high-end stores in New York, New Jersey and Maryland of $2 million worth of goods in a two year period.

"The alleged ring specifically targeted Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Macy's, American Eagle and other well-known retailers," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Katz said the ring was taken down in a joint effort with her office and New York State Police.

When officials searched a number of Queens locations operated by the ring, they confiscated over 50,000 retail beauty products and items from manufacturers like Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, NARS, Versace, Valentino and Victoria's Secret.

The products were allegedly sold in a variety of ways, including on the internet. Others were shipped to the Dominican Republic in large, blue barrels for sale in what officials described as a brick-and-mortar store.

"We're not taking this anymore"

Gov. Kathy Hochul vowed to continue to use the law to stop the shoplifters that are plaguing local retailers.

"We're not taking this anymore. There's more of us us than you, and we're going to make sure we have the resources and do everything at our disposal to shut you down once and for all," Hochul said.

Hochul, who has been accused by some critics of being soft on crime, insisted she is doing everything she can to keep New Yorkers safe.

"Every New Yorker deserves that foundational feeling of security," Hochul said. "And I want people to be able to buy toothpaste without having the store clerk have to unlock it for them. Those days should be over. We're investing the money, investing the resources, and delivering the commitment to solve this problem once and for all."

With Black Friday coming up, officials warned consumers that if they see sales on the internet that appear too good to be true, they probably are. They could be shoplifted goods.