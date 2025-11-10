Case of infant botulism confirmed in N.J., while another suspected case is being monitored on Long Island

California health officials now confirm 15 cases of infant botulism have been reported in 12 states, linked to baby formula that has since been recalled.

The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed one of the cases involves a 1-month-old in the northeastern part of the state. On Monday, Nassau County health officials said they are monitoring a suspected case.

Health officials say the children might have gotten sick after being given ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula.

Officials say if you own the recalled formula, throw it out and monitor your child. They said symptoms could take weeks to develop, but if they do, seek medical care.

ByHeart said in a statement, "We take any potential safety concern extremely seriously, and act quickly to protect families."

What to know about infant botulism

Doctors say infant botulism grows in an infant's intestines and produces toxins.

"Symptoms can range anywhere from mild to severe weakness. It typically is something that would start with poor feeding, constipation. Our children will not be as active as they normally would be," said Dr. Eric Ascher, of Lenox Hill Hospital at Northwell Health.

Doctors say the illness can lead to respiratory distress and even death.

"Children commonly get this when they are less than a year old because their bodies don't have the environment in their digestive system to interact with this," Ascher said.

The treatment for infant botulism comes with minimal side effects, doctors say, and is usually in the form of an IV with monitoring to ensure the infant has no respiratory stress.