Inaugural NYC Memorial Day ruck march held to help veterans experiencing homelessness

Veterans and families crossed the Brooklyn Bridge in the rain while carrying heavy backpacks Sunday to honor fallen service members.

It was all part of the Five Borough Veterans organization's inaugural Memorial Day ruck march.

Under grey skies and steady rain, military families and supporters gathered at Cadman Plaza Park on Sunday afternoon.

"The land we stand on was once part of the battlefield of what was the largest battle of the American Revolution, the Battle of Brooklyn," a speaker said.

Marchers carried backpacks, or rucks, filled with nonperishable food, and crossed from Brooklyn to Manhattan, making stops at locations such as the Vietnam Veterans Plaza and the 9/11 Memorial. Participants were encouraged to carry the weight throughout the route.

At the end of the walk, the food was donated to help veterans and New Yorkers experiencing homelessness.

Marine veteran Joseph Zoleta had family by his side on what can be an emotional weekend. This was not Zoleta's first time marching with weight on his back.

"Although it is heavy, we still continue to move forward ... no matter the struggle, but most importantly is that we do it together," he said.

Participants included some community leaders, such as former city comptroller and congressional candidate Brad Lander.

"We're going to honor and support our veterans and their families, and do better to make sure that they have housing and healthcare," he said.

"By doing things like this in public, where the public can see us and hopefully join us, it can not only bring our community together, but bring New Yorkers together as a whole," Five Borough Veterans President Michael Matos said.

Organizers plan to make the ruck march an annual tradition.