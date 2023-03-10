Paterson community demands officers who fatally shot Najee Seabrooks be held accountable

PATERSON, N.J. -- Family members and a number of violence prevention groups in Paterson gathered for a march Friday, calling for the officers who fatally shot an anti-violence activist after a standoff to be held accountable.

Family members and activists have been demanding the police officers who shot Najee Seabrooks be fired. They're also demanding a unit be established to help those going through a mental health crisis, as well as the quick release of footage from body cameras worn by the officers.

The People's Organization for Progress is asking for federal intervention.

"We are calling for a Department of Justice investigation. We think there is a pattern and practice in Paterson that warrants such an investigation, and we think the Paterson Police Department should be put under federal authority. A consent decree should be put into place and an independent federal monitor should be put over the Paterson Police," said Lawrence Hamm, with People's Organization for Progress.

Seabrooks' mother spoke to CBS2 about her son, who was a father and an activist who mentored young people.

"Najee was out just to help his community. He was a good kid. He was well-known in the community. All he wanted to do was help the community," mother Mellissa Carter said.

The Attorney General says Seabrooks barricaded himself in a bathroom last Friday when police arrived at the building on Mill Street. Investigators say three officers tried to use non-lethal force during the four-hour confrontation.

Sources tell CBS2 Seabrooks threw an object at officers, and because of busted pipes and a small fire, police couldn't utilize a stun gun during the response.

There's been no explanation from the Attorney General as to why deadly force was used.

We reached out to Paterson's police union, but no one has gotten back to us.

The Attorney General identified the officers who fired their weapons as Anzory Tsay and Jose Hernandez, both members of department's emergency response team.