Paterson community rallies in memory of Najee Seabrooks, anti-violence activist fatally shot by police

PATERSON, N.J. -- People in Paterson rallied for change Tuesday, days after a man was killed by police.

As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the community is still reeling after Friday's police shooting.

A prayer vigil was held in Hamilton Plaza, outside the Paterson Healing Collective office building.

The group then plans to march over to City Hall, where they will be protesting and demanding change and accountability.

This all comes days after Najee Seabrooks was shot and killed by Paterson Police.

The anti-violence activist had a four-hour standoff inside a Mill Street building on Friday.

Loved ones say Seabrooks was experiencing a mental health crisis and that his team, who is trained in that area, was not allowed to intervene.

Colleagues says he was unarmed and want him remembered for the work he did for the community and his kind heart.

"I keep replaying Friday over and over. Our team of crisis responders begged the police to allow us to help, but they repeatedly denied our request. Despite assisting over 250 Paterson residents since our inception, the police refused to let us help our own brother in crisis, citing a supposed AG guideline. If the police had allowed our trained professionals to handle the situation, our brother would still be alive," one speaker said.

Paterson's mayor told us Monday officers tried to deescalate the situation but says he couldn't comment more than that.

The New Jersey Attorney General's office is investigating, which is protocol whenever there is a police shooting.