ICE interaction with North Bergen, N.J. teenager unnerves elected officials, residents

A New Jersey community is demanding answers after a high school student was questioned by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on his way to school.

Department of Homeland Security officials say he was an adult and was being questioned during an investigation.

A young woman walking her dog recording video of ICE agents surrounding North Bergen High School student George Castillo on Monday morning as he sat and waited for a friend to walk to school.

"I was like so confused as to what was going on because this is probably the second time this happened to me," Castillo said.

Castillo, who says he's 19, spoke CBS News New York about his encounter.

"I was like just act normal and try not to talk too much, and they they came to me and asked me if I was American," Castillo said.

Gloria Estrada, the university student capturing the moment, said she pushed record because Castillo is her neighbor.

"I was scared, but I knew what was right and what is wrong," Estrada said. "They stereotyped him for being, looking Hispanic, and it wasn't right what they're doing."

DHS said agents briefly spoke to Castillo, who is an adult, during a targeted operation that resulted in the arrest of "nine illegal aliens with criminal histories, including assault and abuse of a child."

DHS also blasted initial reports Castillo was a minor, adding, "Allegations that ICE questioned minors or targeted schools are false."

Democratic state Assemblymember Gabriel Rodriguez said minor or not, he wants ICE out of this community.

"The image of three masked agents approaching a child who is going to school, making him sit down or having him sit down, surrounding him, sets a tone of fear in our community," Rodriguez said.

North Bergen officials have been holding seminars and passing out fliers to let residents know about their rights if they're stopped by ICE, including the right to remain silent.

"Everybody is scared about this and we're all concerned about it," North Bergen Commissioner Hugo Cabrera said.

One mother said she worries about her son, who looks older.

"You always have your ID. You don't need to speak to a weird person. Just call. 'I need to talk to my mom,'" Bernice Escobar said.

"I say that people shouldn't be afraid of these people because they are just people trying to scare you," Castillo added.

DHS also said agents will not abide by what it calls unconstitutional mask mandates in New Jersey, and will continue to wear face coverings to protect themselves against threats and agitators.