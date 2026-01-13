Possible ICE detention center in Orange County, N.Y., has residents concerned. Here's what we know.

Opposition is building in the Orange County village of Chester, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reportedly planning to buy a warehouse to use as a detention center.

The Washington Post reported it's part of an ICE plan to detain up to 80,000 people in warehouses. The newspaper identified the Chester site as one of 16 smaller centers each designed to hold 1,500 people.

"Nobody's called me about this," county executive says

ICE has not confirmed to members of the news media or local leaders what its plans are for the former auto parts warehouse on Elizabeth Drive, which used to employ 100 workers.

According to a report, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is looking to buy a warehouse in Chester, New York, and turn it into a detention facility. CBS News New York

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, a Republican, said he learned about the possible detention center when ICE filed a required environmental notice, stating intent to rehab the site and create an outdoor space for recreation.

"I run this county. Nobody's called me about this," Neuhaus said.

Peaceful protests were held Monday night at a Chester village board meeting, but little in the way of confirmed information was given out. ICE has not formally outlined plans or answered media requests for comment.

"I'm absolutely concerned about it"

The future of the warehouse is the talk of the village of Chester and Orange County.

"I absolutely am concerned about it," resident Diane Bollen said.

"I don't think an ICE detention center is the right ... not here, no," Steve Brock added.

Resident Carol Levitsky told CBS News New York she thinks it's a legitimate use of the building.

"If they need a place to put the people, that would probably be a good place," Levitsky said.

Neuhaus said he fears a detention center will become a magnet for protests.

"Look, I'm concerned that this is gonna create the chaos that you see on TV. I think that's what my residents, regardless of where they stand on immigration or what's going on, they don't want this happening in our hometown," Neuhaus said.