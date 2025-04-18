Ice Bucket Challenge returns in 2025 with a new cause

The Ice Bucket Challenge is back for a new cause in 2025

The Ice Bucket Challenge is back for a new cause in 2025

The Ice Bucket Challenge is back for a new cause in 2025

After more than 10 years, the Ice Bucket Challenge is back. But this time, it's for a different cause.

The viral challenge that benefited ALS is returning in 2025 to raise money for Active Minds, a nonprofit that carries the mission of mobilizing youth and young adults to transform mental health norms across society.

Ice Bucket Challenge revival

The revival was brought about by a group of students at the University of South Carolina to benefit Active Minds.

"The majority of mental health conditions are diagnosed, are happening to young people. It's students in college and high school," Brett Curtis, the director of community fundraising with Active Minds said. "Active Minds has found actually that 70% of youth and adults don't know how to speak with a friend about mental health. It's something that deserves to have recognition and conversations every day. The data shows us that 50% of all Americans will face a mental health condition in our lifetime."

Aaron Ellis was just 4-years-old when the challenge went viral in 2014 to raise awareness for ALS. He said it helped educate him about mental health.

"At first, I didn't know anything about it. And then once I got tagged, I started reading about it. And then later on that day, I just, I just did it," he said.

While the Ice Bucket Challenge trend is fun, he said its message speaks volumes.

"I write through a journal. Sometimes, you know, I play basketball, so I'll use that as an outlet," Ellis said. "I talk to my parents sometimes about whatever I'm going through. So that's the best way that I go through that."

To learn more about the Active Minds, click here.

You can email Erica with Bronx story ideas by CLICKING HERE.