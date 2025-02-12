Apparent immigration agent impersonation in Brooklyn leads to attempted rape, sources say

Man identified himself as with "Immigration" before attempted rape in Brooklyn, sources say

NEW YORK -- The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who apparently posed as an immigration agent before allegedly attempting to rape a woman in Brooklyn Heights on Tuesday.

The attack has left many people in the area uneasy.

Attacker identified himself as "Immigration," sources say

The NYPD said the man attempted to rape a 51-year-old woman who was initially standing in the lobby at 135 Montague St. Sources say when he approached the woman he said "Immigration," adding he did not hold up a badge or any type of identification.

Investigators said the woman, who does not live in the neighborhood, was waiting for a cab at around 11 a.m. when the man forced her into a basement stairwell, where he punched her and then stole her chain, phone and purse.

She suffered multiple cuts and bruises, but managed to escape.

Police said following the attack the suspect ran down Henry Street. Detectives are now asking for the public's help identifying the man as they work to make to an arrest.

Residents shocked by apparent ICE agent impersonation

"For someone to impersonate that and be like, 'Oh, I work with ICE, come with me,' of course this lady is going to be in shock and be scared," resident Uziel Aguirre said. "I see around two, three cop cars blocking off the street about 10 officers get out their vehicles go in these buildings investigating."

Ruth Brito said she has worked in the area of Montague and Henry streets for several years. When the 39-year-old learned what happened there Tuesday morning she said she wasn't surprised.

"I've been in this area for five, six years working. I don't even feel safe," Brito said. "Hopefully they can catch whoever did this."

"[The attack] makes it scary," another person said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.