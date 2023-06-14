Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits I-95 collapse site

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Philadelphia's I-95 collapse site Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Philadelphia's I-95 collapse site 02:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is in Philadelphia on Tuesday to visit the site of the I-95 collapse. Construction crews are at the site, clearing the damaged portion of the highway.

Crews are making progress removing the debris from the northbound lanes where the collapse happened, and they've also started demolishing the southbound side as well. Both sides of the highway will have to be removed before they can be rebuilt.

Buttigieg was very clear, this closing of I-95 will have an impact on the movement of everything from food to appliances up and down the East Coast. But he says federal, state and local authorities are working to soften that blow as much as possible.

Demolition work on the collapsed portion of I-95 continued Tuesday where an excavator was pulling apart the southbound side. CBS News Philadelphia

Buttigieg met with PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other officials.

He says every resource is being made available to get this portion of I-95 back up and running as quickly as possible.

"This tragic crash is having an outsized impact on commuters and on goods movement up and down the I-95 corridor," Buttigieg said. "It's a key artery for the movement of people and goods and that's why it's so important to make sure it's restored quickly."

On Monday, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster declaration, which will free up federal money and make the reconstruction of I-95 a priority.

The closure of I-95 near Cottman Avenue may not impact your daily commute but you'll likely feel it in your wallet. Buttigieg says this collapse will directly affect the prices of goods and services.

"Part of what goes into the cost of everything we pay for in the store is the cost of shipping and if a route is disrupted or is longer or if trucks have to wait, that finds its way into the cost of goods," he said.

State leaders joined a congressional delegation on a tour of the damage Monday afternoon.

"This is a critical roadway, not just for Northeast Philadelphia, not just for the Philadelphia region," Rep. Brendan Boyle said, "but for the entire mid-Atlantic."

Boyle and Sen. Bob Casey both say they've spoken with President Joe Biden about the collapse and the urgent need for federal funding.

"I know that I and Sen. [John] Fetterman and our entire congressional delegation will be focused on getting those dollars that are needed to make sure that I-95 is rebuilt," Casey said.

The Federal Highway Administration has also been involved in the aftermath of the collapse. The FHWA's focus is redirecting tractor-trailers transporting goods and food while trying to ward off economic issues along the way.

"It's a vital freight issue," FHWA administrator Shailen Bhatt said, "and supply chain is something we've been very focused on. There's 160,000 vehicles that are using that; 8% is trucks."

But Buttigieg says they are taking steps to minimize the impact. He said city leaders are making sure drivers could navigate around the highway efficiently.

Bhatt also noted truckers have a lot of other options around 95.

"I think the good news is for the through trucks for the region, there are other routes where they can reroute around," Bhatt said. "Obviously there will be traffic impacts."

Buttigieg says the NTSB has the lead on the investigation and a preliminary report over what happened is expected to be released in two to three weeks.

But Bhatt and Buttigieg both admit there is no real substitute for a fully operational I-95.

"That's why we're laser-focused on getting this open again as quickly as possible," Bhatt said.

Buttigieg said his office has been in contact with companies like Google and Waze to try and optimize software to help drivers around the closure.

He also reiterated that the state will have resources to rebuild the highway quickly and safely.