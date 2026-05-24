2 injured after tractor-trailer overturns onto SUV on I-80 in Bergen County, N.J., state police say

Two people were hurt when a tractor-trailer overturned onto an SUV on Interstate 80 in Bergen County, New Jersey, on Sunday morning, state police said.

It happened at 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes in Elmwood Park.

State police said a tow truck responding to a previous crash and a state trooper vehicle with its emergency lights activated were stopped in the right lane of the highway because there was no right shoulder on the road.

As the driver of a Kia SUV approached the crash scene, he crossed into the left lane and struck a concrete barrier, state police said.

Then, state police said, a semi-trailer began to jackknife as it approached the crash scene.

Two people were hurt when a tractor-trailer overturned onto an SUV on Interstate 80 in Bergen County, New Jersey, on May 24, 2026, state police said. CBS News New York

According to state police, the back of the trailer struck the state trooper vehicle, which was unoccupied. The semi-trailer then crossed into the left lane, struck the concrete barrier, and overturned onto the SUV and the barrier, state police said.

The semi-trailer ended up across both sides of the highway, with the front end in the eastbound lanes and the trailer in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and the semi-trailer driver sustained minor injuries, state police said.

The crash remains under investigation.