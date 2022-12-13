Watch CBS News
Huru International helps fight period poverty for girls and young women in Africa

NEW YORK -- The holiday season is a time to not only think about those in need in our neighborhood but around the world. 

We're shining a spotlight on girls and young women in African who need our help. 

Huru International is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting what's called period poverty. 

Every month, women across African are forced to miss school, work or other opportunities, because they don't have the supplies to manage that time of the month. 

For the past 14 years, Huru International has gone out into those communities to provide young women and girls with these vital products and information.

We hear from Founder and Executive Director Lorna McLeod and Head of Marketing and Partnerships Margie Lamparillo. 

CLICK HERE for more information. 

