Hurricane Isaias could bring heavy rain to NYC this weekend. Get the First Alert Forecast.

The remnants of Hurricane Isaias are expected to bring a rainy weekend to New York City.

Temperatures will be on the cool side on Saturday, with lows dipping into the 40s across many suburbs. Some areas far north and west could see temperatures in the 30s, while New York City is expected to remain in the mid-50s.

The weekend forecast is split. Saturday is expected to be sunny and pleasant, with highs mainly in the mid- to upper 60s. High clouds will begin moving around sunset into Saturday night.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Sunday due to the expected moderate to heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Isaias.

First Alert Weather for heavy rain on Sunday. CBS News New York

Rain is expected to arrive before daybreak Sunday and continue throughout the day. The rain could be heavy at times, with thunderstorms possible.

Flash flooding is also possible, with 1 to 3 inches of rain expected and isolated higher amounts possible before conditions improve Monday morning.

Other impacts could include wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph along the coast and minor coastal flooding.