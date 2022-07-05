Man found stabbed to death in Manhattan park
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for answers after a man was found stabbed to death in a park on Manhattan's West Side.
It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near Christopher Street in Hudson River Greenway Park.
Investigators say the 34-year-old victim was sleeping on a bench when he was stabbed in the stomach.
Police have not determined a motive.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.