Man found stabbed to death in Manhattan park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for answers after a man was found stabbed to death in a park on Manhattan's West Side.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near Christopher Street in Hudson River Greenway Park.

Investigators say the 34-year-old victim was sleeping on a bench when he was stabbed in the stomach.

Police have not determined a motive.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

