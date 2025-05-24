Boat explosion on NYC's Hudson River kills city DEP worker

An explosion on board a boat docked on New York City's Hudson River killed a city worker and injured at least one more on Saturday.

Three Department of Environmental Protection employees were working on the vessel docked at the North River Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility in West Harlem when the explosion occurred, a city official told CBS News New York.

Multiple first responder units responded to the scene. Video captured heavy black smoke billowing into the air.

NYC worker dies in boat explosion

One DEP employee was pronounced dead at the scene of the explosion at around 10:30 a.m. at the plant along the Hudson River near 135th Street in Manhattan. A second worker was taken to the hospital. A third refused treatment at the scene.

DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala said in a statement the worker killed served the city for more than three decades.

"The entire DEP family is grieving today," Aggarwala said, adding, "He was a valued and experienced member of the Bureau of Wastewater Treatment, and his decades of service reflect his commitment to DEP's mission."

"I am devastated to hear about the tragic death of a dedicated Department of Environmental Protection employee who lost his life today while working on a boat at one of our city's wastewater resource recovery facilities. This devoted public servant gave 33 years of service to New York City, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this painful time," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

"At this time, there is no suspicion of criminality and no impact on the facility. The safety and well-being of our city's workforce, and all New Yorkers, is always our top priority, and we are committed to fully supporting an investigation and ensuring that every possible measure is taken to prevent such tragedies in the future," Adams added.

Cause of explosion under investigation

While the cause of the accident is under investigation, there does not appear to be any environmental impact at this time, the official said.

The Coast Guard said in a post to social media that no pollution has been reported following the explosion and crews remain on the scene.

The plant's operations were not affected, officials said.