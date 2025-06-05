Video shows tactical response in Howell, N.J., after man found dead

Authorities are investigating the death of a man in Howell, New Jersey.

Neighbors say the body was found early Thursday morning inside a car on White Street.

Body found inside vehicle in Howell, neighbors say

Dramatic chopper video shows a SWAT team with their weapons drawn walking toward a home on Springhill Drive. News 12 drone video shows a man walking out holding a baby in the air.

CBS News New York's Chopper 2 was there as two people were taken into custody.

The Monmouth County prosecutor's office is still investigating. They did not release many details, but confirmed that investigation involves the death on White Street.

A homeowner there said police were on his driveway just before 6 a.m., surrounding an SUV with a victim inside.

"I made some coffee, saw some cops show up, an ambulance show up, and next thing I know, there was a car in front of my driveway, and they told me it's a crime scene," Dan Lahaye said.

The homeowner said that vehicle was at the end of his driveway, and when he walked outside to talk to police, he noticed someone slumped over inside. But the officers didn't tell him much.

"They really couldn't give me any information," Lahaye said. "It was crazy, definitely stressful."

No threat to community amid death investigation, according to police

Lahaye says police did assure him there was no threat to the community.

"Everything's safe, everything's under control. I know after the body, they were at the other houses within, like, 15 minutes, so they kind of knew, I think, what was going on," he said.

Police were also at a house on Southport Drive and Chestnut Hill, where neighbors said they heard police Thursday morning asking people to come out of a home.

"I see them sitting on the front porch, and their children are always playing outside every day," Howell resident Maria Gogliormella said.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Howell Police at 732-938-4111.