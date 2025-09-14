Man stabbed to death inside Howard Beach home, person of interest taken into custody, police say

A man was stabbed to death late Saturday night inside a home in Howard Beach, Queens.

Police identified the victim as 76-year-old John Muraco, who lived at the home on 102nd Street.

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 11:45 p.m. Saturday and found Muraco with a stab wound to his chest.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene and a person of interest was taken into custody.

Neighbors told CBS News New York it appeared to be a family dispute, but police have not released any details about the circumstances.

The neighbors said they were shocked to learn what happened and that the family moved in about a year ago.

Investigators were still outside the home Sunday morning and had the area blocked off with crime scene tape.

