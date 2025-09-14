Watch CBS News
Man stabbed to death inside Howard Beach home, person of interest taken into custody, police say

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Man, 76, stabbed to death inside Howard Beach home
Man, 76, stabbed to death inside Howard Beach home 00:17

A man was stabbed to death late Saturday night inside a home in Howard Beach, Queens. 

Police identified the victim as 76-year-old John Muraco, who lived at the home on 102nd Street. 

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 11:45 p.m. Saturday and found Muraco with a stab wound to his chest. 

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene and a person of interest was taken into custody. 

Neighbors told CBS News New York it appeared to be a family dispute, but police have not released any details about the circumstances.

The neighbors said they were shocked to learn what happened and that the family moved in about a year ago.

Investigators were still outside the home Sunday morning and had the area blocked off with crime scene tape. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Alecia Reid contributed to this report.

