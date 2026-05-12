How concerned New Yorkers should be about hantavirus, according to N.Y.'s health commissioner

American passengers on the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was hit with a deadly outbreak of the hantavirus, are back in the U.S. Three of the at least 10 people confirmed infected in the outbreak have died.

Three New Yorkers are among the 18 people being quarantined. The three are being monitored at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. One of is from New York City, one is from Westchester County, and the third is from Orange County.

"There's no risk to New Yorkers"

"Right now ... there's no risk to New Yorkers. Keep in mind, these three New Yorkers are actually in Nebraska right now," New York state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald. "I think we just have to be honest. They've gone through a terrible ordeal. My first concern is there health and well being, and then of course protecting the health and well being of all of New York state. I think it's important, they're in Nebraska. There's no risk to New Yorkers."

McDonald explained they are staying in quarantine units.

"This is a little bit better than it sounds. They're hotel rooms. They have exercise equipment in it. Food is brought to them. They have internet. They have television. You know, these are really nice hotel rooms that they're in. And really they're just there to be protected," McDonald said.

If they show any signs or symptoms of infection, they can be treated right away, McDonald said. The symptoms include fever, muscle ache, and can resemble a bad flu. In some cases, it can get even worse, and can cause problems with the lungs and kidneys.

It's not typically spread person to person, but the Andes virus version can. But it is difficult and rare, and requires close personal contact, or bodily fluids.

Even if they return to New York, there's a period of monitoring

The MV Hondius arrives in the Granadilla Port on May 10, 2026 in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state is making preparations.

"We have a lot of really great hospitals in New York, but I really don't think you're going to see much of a risk to New York state, because, keep in mind, the individuals are in Nebraska. And even if they were to come here, keep in mind, there's this 42 day period of monitoring," McDonald said. "What that would mean is people would be in their homes, monitoring, and really not at risk to the public."

McDonald said because people are being kept in quarantined and being monitored "this is something we can really contain at this point."

McDonald said the clock on the incubation period will run out in late June, so once we get through that, "then there really isn't any risk to the United States."