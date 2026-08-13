Firefighters battle large blaze engulfing two homes in Belleville, New Jersey

A major fire consumed two homes Thursday morning in New Jersey.

One of the families said the fire started on the second floor of their house on Crescent Terrace. They were woken up just before 3 a.m. by crackling noises and found the second floor engulfed. Their home partially collapsed due to the massive fire.

The flames also spread to a neighboring home. The fire was so intense that firefighters evacuated the entire block in case the blaze spread further.

Firefighters are still working to extinguish the blaze.

Video from the scene shows one home destroyed and the roof of another charred.

CBS News New York

In addition to the heartbreak of losing their homes this morning, families tell us they are upset with the fire response. They said they waited for more than 10 minutes for the fire department to arrive.

Fire crews also encountered issues with fire hydrants having little to no water pressure, according to nearby residents.

These issues are not new in Belleville. Back in May, when a massive warehouse caught on fire on Cortland Street, firefighting efforts were delayed because of low water pressure.

CBS News New York is still waiting for an interview and briefing from fire officials to address the residents' concerns.

No information about how the fire started or whether there were any injuries has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.