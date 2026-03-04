1 in custody after homeless man set on fire near Penn Station

One person is in custody after a homeless man was set on fire outside Penn Station.

The shocking incident happened Monday night at around 8:40 p.m. near the Amtrak area on West 33rd Street.

Police sources said three men were caught on surveillance video approaching the homeless man and setting fire to his clothing before running off.

The victim was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns on his arms and back.

Devon Johnson, 47, has been arrested in connection with the incident. There's no word yet on charges.

Two other people are being sought.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.