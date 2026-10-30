Home health aide arrested for allegedly killing elderly Queens woman, police sources say

A home health aide is facing a manslaughter charge after allegedly tampering with an elderly woman's catheter in Queens, police sources said.

Police responded to a 911 call at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on 146th Street in Jamaica. When they arrived, they found Lillie Hill, 81, unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS transported her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

Police said Patricia Williams, 46, was arrested in connection with Hill's death.

Hill allegedly administered an improper medical procedure, police sources said.

No other details surrounding the incident were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.