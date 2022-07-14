Watch CBS News
Local News

Holocaust survivors gather at Young Israel of White Plains

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Holocaust survivors gather at Young Israel of White Plains
Holocaust survivors gather at Young Israel of White Plains 00:51

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Wednesday was a day of memories and music for Holocaust survivors in Westchester County.

A violin serenaded as survivors gathered at Young Israel of White Plains.

It was a day of fellowship for those who share the terrible bond of surviving Nazi death camps.

Esther Geizhals was 15 when she was sent to Auschwitz. She often speaks to young people and shares advice.

"Please eliminate the word 'hate' from your vocabulary. Eliminate from your vocabulary. Don't hate anybody. You hate first, you hate yourself the most," she said.

Attendees say these events are somewhat bittersweet because there are fewer survivors with each passing year.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 8:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.