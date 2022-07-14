Holocaust survivors gather at Young Israel of White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Wednesday was a day of memories and music for Holocaust survivors in Westchester County.

A violin serenaded as survivors gathered at Young Israel of White Plains.

It was a day of fellowship for those who share the terrible bond of surviving Nazi death camps.

Esther Geizhals was 15 when she was sent to Auschwitz. She often speaks to young people and shares advice.

"Please eliminate the word 'hate' from your vocabulary. Eliminate from your vocabulary. Don't hate anybody. You hate first, you hate yourself the most," she said.

Attendees say these events are somewhat bittersweet because there are fewer survivors with each passing year.