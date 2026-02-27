Watch CBS News
Morning fire knocks out Hoboken PATH station through Friday evening rush

A small fire that caused a smoke condition at the Hoboken PATH station Friday morning has forced the suspension of service there through the evening rush hour. 

The fire broke out at around 11:30 a.m., forcing the evacuation of the station, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. 

PATH service between Hoboken and the World Trade Center as well as 33rd Street is suspended. 

Tickets are being crossing honored on New York Waterways ferries between Brookfield Place and Hoboken. NJ TRANSIT is cross honoring at Hoboken, New York Penn Station, Newark, Secaucus and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, as well as bus 126 and 87. 

There's no word on when service will be restored. 

