HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in New York's harbor

NEW YORK -- The lead ship for the United Kingdom's Royal Navy has arrived in New York's harbor.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed in Monday.

The flagship carrier will anchor near the Statue of Liberty and will host the Atlantic Future Forum on Wednesday and Thursday.

The conference brings together political, military and business leaders to discuss the future of technology and international security.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 5:58 PM

