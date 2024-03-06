Watch CBS News
Crime

Hit-and-run kills man in Lower Manhattan

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Man killed in Lower Manhattan hit-and-run
Man killed in Lower Manhattan hit-and-run 00:22

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a driver accused in a deadly Lower Manhattan hit-and-run. 

It happened around 5 a.m.

Police said a man in his thirties was crossing Canal Street when he was hit by a vehicle, and the driver left the scene. 

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was pronounced dead just after 5:30 a.m. 

Investigators are now looking for a dark-colored SUV. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

Jesse Zanger
headshot.png

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 1:24 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.