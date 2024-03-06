Hit-and-run kills man in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a driver accused in a deadly Lower Manhattan hit-and-run.

It happened around 5 a.m.

Police said a man in his thirties was crossing Canal Street when he was hit by a vehicle, and the driver left the scene.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was pronounced dead just after 5:30 a.m.

Investigators are now looking for a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.