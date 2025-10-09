Fire burns through several businesses in Hicksville, N.Y. overnight

A fire burned through a building that was home to several businesses overnight in Hicksville, New York.

The Nassau County Police Department said first responders were called shortly before 12:15 a.m. to Halal Munchies on East Marie Street.

Police said everyone inside was able to escape, and the flames have since been put out. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The Hicksville fire chief said if not for the building's fire walls, the entire row of businesses on Marie Street could have been destroyed.

In addition to Hicksville, crews from Mineola, Levittown and East Meadow were called to assist. The Nassau County Fire Marshal Drone Team was also deployed.

Business owners devastated over loss

While the fire may be out, several businesses are now in ruins. That includes the halal restaurant that just opened two weeks ago, a Korean church, and a beloved doughnut and coffee shop that has been in the community since the 1970s.

Bash Khan said his brother owns the halal spot.

"He called me, like, 'Oh, the store is gone.' I'm like, 'What happened?" He said, unfortunate events have happened, the store burned down," said Khan. "I'm like, I'm going to come to the scene, I called a few workers, they told me that it was apparently -- I don't know 100% if it was a gas leak or if it something else, but we're still trying to figure out what happened."

"I'm there seven days a week all my life, my husband too," said Maria Keflas, who owns House of Donuts. "Every day, we have the same customers. It's a family business. The customers we have, most people, we feel like it's our family."

Firefighters continue to monitor the structure for any flare ups, while the Arson Bomb Squad and fire marshal's office work to determine the cause.

