Indian man wanted in 2005 fatal car crash on Long Island finally extradited back to U.S.

Indian citizen accused of causing fatal crash on L.I. in 2005 is extradited back to U.S.

A Indian national accused of causing a fatal crash on Long Island 20 years ago is back in the U.S. and behind bars.

Nassau County prosecutors said Monday they never gave up on seeking justice for the victim's family.

"He thought he got away with it"

Ganesh Shenoy, 54, was recently taken into custody in his native country after prosecutors say he caused a crash that killed Hicksville father Philip Mastropolo in April 2005. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Shenoy was extradited to the U.S. on Friday after evading law enforcement and dodging prosecution for two decades.

"Today is great day for justice," Donnelly said.

Ganesh Shenoy, seen here as a younger man, left, and more recently, is accused of causing a fatal accident on Long Island in 2005. Nassau County DA's Office

According to witnesses and surveillance video, Shenoy was driving at an extremely high rate of speed when he ran a red light on Old Country Road and struck a car driven by Mastropolo, who was less than a mile from his home and on his way to work when he was killed.

But Shenoy, even after handing over his passport to police, left the hospital and the country. He was in Mumbai when he was indicted. He was a 33-year-old student at SUNY Old Westbury at the time of the crash, and is believed to have gotten a replacement passport to flee the country.

"For the next 18 years he fought extradition to the U.S.. He was living freely in India out on bail. He thought he got away with it," Donnelly said.

"'We never thought this day would come'"

Mastropolo, who was 44 at the time of his death, left behind a wife and two children. Now adults, his children were in court Friday when Shenoy faced an American judge for the first time.

"They were elated and the defendant was expressionless," Assistant DA Michael Bushwack said.

"The first thing the family said was, 'We never thought this day would come,'" Donnelly added.

"Philip Mastropolo was a great husband and father whose life was taken too soon under circumstances that we still believe deserve answers, accountability, and closure. Our family is grateful for the new developments and renewed attention to the case. We're hopeful that justice may finally be within reach after 20 years. We appreciate all the support that we've received and would like to personally thank all the agencies that have worked tirelessly to make this possible. We ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this emotional time," the Mastropolo family said in a statement.

Donnelly said Shenoy ran out of legal options in Indian courts. A Nassau County judge ordered him held without bail.

"Prosecutors in this office never give up on a case, because justice, no matter how long it takes, is always worth fighting for," Donnelly said. "We got him, and he's not getting away from us again."