Caught on video: Subway slashing suspect who attacked women in Herald Square

NEW YORK -- A subway slashing suspect was caught on video in the Herald Square subway station.

Police say that at around 6 p.m. Monday, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and knocked her cellphone from her hand. He then grabbed the phone and tried to run off.

A 27-year-old woman tried to stop the suspect from running off, and he slashed her leg, police said.

The 27-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect got away.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.