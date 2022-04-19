Caught on video: Subway slashing suspect who attacked women in Herald Square
NEW YORK -- A subway slashing suspect was caught on video in the Herald Square subway station.
Police say that at around 6 p.m. Monday, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and knocked her cellphone from her hand. He then grabbed the phone and tried to run off.
A 27-year-old woman tried to stop the suspect from running off, and he slashed her leg, police said.
The 27-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition.
The suspect got away.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
