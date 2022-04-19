Watch CBS News

Caught on video: Subway slashing suspect who attacked women in Herald Square

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Caught on video: Herald Square subway slashing suspect 00:58

NEW YORK -- A subway slashing suspect was caught on video in the Herald Square subway station. 

Police say that at around 6 p.m. Monday, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and knocked her cellphone from her hand. He then grabbed the phone and tried to run off. 

A 27-year-old woman tried to stop the suspect from running off, and he slashed her leg, police said. 

The 27-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition. 

The suspect got away. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 19, 2022 / 2:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.