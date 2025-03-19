Hempstead hopes New York state aid will boost housing and businesses

What was once one of the most active business districts on Long Island appears to be on the way to recovery.

New York state has announced $10 million in revitalization aid for Hempstead Village. Hundreds of new apartments are going up near the LIRR station and across from the bus terminal.

"This money will help us in planning the overall future for the residents of the Village of Hempstead," said Mayor Waylyn Hobbs, Jr. at a news conference Monday.

Suburban segregation

Hempstead was once among the most vibrant villages on Long Island, a destination for flourishing business trades, shopping and restaurants in the 1800s and early 1900s. But suburban segregation kept the town plagued with high density, low income and crippling foreclosure rates. Now some business leaders said they are hopeful that changes are coming.

"I believe that we have to have a positive mindset," said Lashawn Lukes, the president of the Hempstead Chamber of Commerce. "I look into history to create a strategic pathway to success."

Changes planned

Changes coming to Hempstead include a restaurant row for Main Street, along with an artists' gallery and lofts envisioned in the Old Hempstead Bank. The Helen Keller Building will also be transformed into a new village plaza.

"Generate money for the small businesses and we can grow," said Omar Quizhbe, who owns an automotive service company in town. With more new apartment dwellers coming across the street, that means more cars and his small business is now hiring.

Amalia Duarte has worked at Sneaker Terminal and Clothing in town for 28 years. She said she hopes big change is coming.

"New apartments around here," said Duarte, who added the new housing is bringing in more customers to her shop.