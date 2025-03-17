Watch CBS News

Downtown revitalization has Hempstead buzzing

The village was once Long Island's busiest business district. That is, until segregation emerged, causing harm to the community. As CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan reports, local residents with renewed pride say the area has turned a corner.
